Indiscriminate targeting of Gaza people 'unacceptable', Turkish top diplomat tells US counterpart
Top diplomats also discussed issues regarding NATO’s enlargement process.
Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss the situation in Gaza and NATO's expansion process.  / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the latest developments in Gaza in a phone call, diplomatic sources said.

The two top diplomats spoke late Sunday about preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading in the region, efforts to secure the release of hostages and the urgency of creating a humanitarian corridor as well as issues regarding NATO’s enlargement process, said the sources.

Fidan further told Blinken that the targeting of the people of Gaza without discrimination is unacceptable.

Huge loss among civilians

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since October 7, when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas carried out a cross-border attack.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari on announced Saturday that Israeli forces were expanding their operations and moving to the "next phase of our war against Hamas," which includes ground operations.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are meanwhile grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

