Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman accused the government of failing on the home front.

The State Comptroller in Israel is responsible for monitoring the government's actions and policies and is affiliated with the Knesset, or parliament.

Engelman spoke with residents who were evacuated from their homes in the south and north and are staying in hotels in the city of Tiberias, the Maariv newspaper said on Sunday.

He said there is no justification for not having an economic plan and a coordinator to manage the crisis in the fourth week of the war.