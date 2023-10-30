At least 13 people were killed and around 50 injured when two trains collided in southeast India, officials said on Monday, updating an earlier toll of eight.

The accident occurred late Sunday after one of the passenger trains overshot a signal between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Andhra Pradesh state.

A preliminary investigation found that "human error" had led to the collision, the railway ministry said in a statement.

"Thirteen passengers have been killed and 50 others are injured. Rescue operations are going on," top local government official Nagalakshmi S. told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken with the country's railway minister about the "unfortunate" derailment.

"Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi wrote on social media.