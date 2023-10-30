WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU-Australia free trade talks collapse
Negotiations have scrutinised topics from chemicals to cosmetics, but have consistently stumbled on the issue of Australian product market access, including beef and sheep meat.
EU-Australia free trade talks collapse
European Council President Charles Michel waits for the start of a videoconference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an EU-Australia leaders meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. [File photo] / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 30, 2023

A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying on Monday it could take years until negotiations resume.

Since 2018 the painstaking discussions have picked through everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly come unstuck over market access for Australian products such as beef and sheep meat.

Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to budge during the latest round of talks, held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Japan.

"Unfortunately we just didn't get the movement on the EU side that was required," he told national broadcaster ABC on Monday.

Watt said it was unlikely talks would resume during "this current term of parliament" — indicating the Australian government may not return to the negotiating table until after the 2025 general election.

"I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that's a bit of a shame," Watt added.

RelatedEU, Australia free trade talks postponed amid submarine row

'Ready to continue negotiations'

RECOMMENDED

A European Commission spokesperson said it had been optimistic about striking a deal in Osaka, but that Australia had "re-tabled agricultural demands that did not reflect recent negotiations".

"The European Commission stands ready to continue negotiations," the commission said in a statement.

French trade minister Olivier Becht late last week flagged a "number of very positive advances", raising hopes that an agreement would be reached.

The two sides have tussled over how far Europe should prise open its markets to Australia's sheep meat, beef and sugar exports.

At the same time, Europe wants better access to Australia's rich deposits of "critical minerals", easing its reliance on Russia and China for the key ingredients in clean-energy products such as wind turbines and electric car batteries.

In July, the two parties failed to reach a deal during talks in Brussels, with Australia saying it had not been guaranteed "significant" access to the European market for its agricultural products.

RelatedEU to unveil Asia-Pacific plan after Australia scraps deal with France
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move