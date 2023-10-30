A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying on Monday it could take years until negotiations resume.

Since 2018 the painstaking discussions have picked through everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly come unstuck over market access for Australian products such as beef and sheep meat.

Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to budge during the latest round of talks, held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Japan.

"Unfortunately we just didn't get the movement on the EU side that was required," he told national broadcaster ABC on Monday.

Watt said it was unlikely talks would resume during "this current term of parliament" — indicating the Australian government may not return to the negotiating table until after the 2025 general election.

"I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that's a bit of a shame," Watt added.

Related EU, Australia free trade talks postponed amid submarine row

'Ready to continue negotiations'