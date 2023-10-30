The Palestinian flag invariably triggers frustration, fear and even recklessness from the Israeli state. Throughout Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestine, the public display of Palestinian flags has been banned. Even the combination of green, red, black and white — the colours of the Palestinian flag — deeply unsettles them.

And in 1980, when the Israeli army told three Palestinian artists — Nabil Anani, Sliman Mansour, and Issam Badr — to shut down their exhibition at 79 Gallery because they had used the colours red, green, black, and white in their artworks, the watermelon became popular as a symbol of the Palestinian flag and as a metaphor for Palestinian resistance.

Recalling that fateful day, Mansour told Abu Dhabi-based newspaper ‘The National’ in 2021 that, “The Israeli army told us that painting the Palestinian flag was forbidden; even the colours were forbidden.”

Badr had then reportedly asked the Israeli officer, “What if I were to make a flower of red, green, black, and white?”

To this, this officer replied: “It will be confiscated. Even if you paint a watermelon, it will be confiscated.”

Palestinian academician and human rights activists Sami Al Arian confirms the authenticity of this event, saying the three artists “defied that confiscation by painting watermelons and colourful flowers using the Palestinian flag colours.”

“The phenomena after that became widespread,” Al Arian adds.

The incident reflected the symbolic power the Palestinian flag had over the Israeli military’s imagination.

Even today, this symbolism has found a place in the digital realm, helping Palestinians overcome the shadow-banning of pro-Palestinian content on social media platforms.

The watermelon also continues to be used by many young artists in their artworks to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Even prior to the 1980 art exhibition, the watermelon strongly resonated symbolically with many Palestinians, especially in the aftermath of the Six-Day War in 1967, when the Israeli government imposed a ban on the public display of the Palestinian flag — even a mere depiction of the flag, whether in drawings or aged photographs, came with a risk of imprisonment.

Faced with these challenges, Palestinians turned to watermelons and reclaimed them as a form of protest against Israeli violence and occupation.

The expression rattled Israel — to the point that it banned the display of fruit on Palestinian streets. Even the simple act of holding a slice of fresh watermelon outdoors rubbed Israelis the wrong way.

Meta’s ‘algorithmic glitches’

Social media giant Meta has been slammed by several pro-Palestinian voices for “intentionally” restricting the content that exposes Israeli brutalities against Palestinians.

Media analyst Sabri Ege tells TRT World that META has been hiding behind the cover of “algorithmic glitches” to shrug off responsibility when it comes to maintaining the plurality of voices.

“The term ‘algorithmic glitches’ fits the concept of ‘algorithmic violence’,” Ege says.

“Suppressing Palestinian voices contributes to the normalisation of Israeli oppression. By stifling support for the Palestinian cause, these mechanisms not only exacerbate and perpetuate the existing violence but also obstruct the fulfillment of their fundamental needs,” he adds.

Despite these challenges, young artists have come up with novel ways to counter Israeli disinformation and to circumvent Meta's censorship of critical voices exposing Israel’s brutality in Gaza and in the occupied West Bank.

Here again, the watermelon symbol has become instrumental in disseminating information on Facebook and Instagram about Palestinian protests against Israeli barbarity without it being blocked or removed by Meta’s algorithms.

Bypassing algorithmic shadowbanning

On September 15, Turkish podcaster Elif Nuran Ozgun-Alboshi initiated a campaign on social media using the watermelon symbol accompanied by the motto: “Land of olives and lemons, we are with you!”

“My Instagram stories usually receive over 1,000 views, but my story on the number of children killed by Israel was viewed by only 12 people. When I noticed this, I decided to find a solution to this violation occurring on social media for the sake of Palestine,” Alboshi tells TRT World.