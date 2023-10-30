Canadian auto workers union Unifor said that its members had started striking at all plants operated by European auto giant Stellantis.

The union represents approximately 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Windsor and Brampton in Canada's industrial heartland in southern Ontario.

Workers are demanding a general wage increase and pension improvements.

"Strike action will commence at 11:59 pm (0359 GMT on Monday) at all Stellantis facilities," read a joint statement released late Sunday by top union officials issued just before a deadline set by the union expired.

The union said its negotiators were preparing to continue talks with company representatives. "We have made progress and we will continue to negotiate through the night," the statement said.

LouAnn Gosselin, the head of communications for Stellantis in Canada, told Canadian broadcaster CBC the company was "extremely disappointed."