Hours before the United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted on a crucial resolution, seeking protection of Palestinian civilians from the “brutal” Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the phone.

Frederiksen expressed her “deep sadness over the civilian casualties,” and pledged her country’s commitment to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Around the time Frederiksen and Abbas conversed about the unfolding humanitarian crisis, Israel was gearing up to launch a ground invasion of the besieged enclave where more than 8,000 people, many of them children, had already been killed by relentless Israeli air strikes.

When it came to the vote on the UN resolution, Copenhagen went on to abstain from the UN resolution, which rescinded an order by the occupying Israeli forces for the Palestinians to relocate from north to south of Gaza.

Even though the resolution is non-binding on the members, it holds significant political weight.

Denmark’s position is not only in line with its historical backing of Israel but also what Frederiksen has been publicly saying since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israeli territory. Denmark has put its weight behind Tel Aviv and omitted any mention of Palestinians from official statements, except for the occasion when Frederiksen rejected anyone who appeared to be “cheering for the gruesome things happening to the Palestinians.”

Denmark, which claims to value freedom of speech and civil rights, showed its double standards in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict early on.

‘Lacking sense of history’

On October 10, the Danish prime minister visited the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen to pay her respects to the Israelis killed in the Hamas attack. When a local TV2 reporter asked her about the “civilian victims on the Palestinian side,” Frederiksen offered a sharp rebuke, questioning the reporter’s “sense of history.”

“Mette Frederiksen, you have laid flowers and shown your support here in front of the Israeli embassy. Do you intend to do something similar to show sympathy to the Palestinian civilian population as well,” the reporter asked.

In response, the Danish premier said: “I have to admit that you contribute to relativising something that is not comparable. It is Hamas, a terrorist organisation that is attacking a democratic country, Israel. And Israel has the right to defend itself, and that will mean some sacrifices. It bears no comparison.”

She added: “The fact that a Danish journalist asks the question is, for me, deeply worrying and completely without history.”

Related Western intelligentsia stifling Palestinian voices exposes ‘limits of Euro-American liberalism’

The Danish prime minister’s response prompted a reaction from TV2’s head of news, Jacob Kwon, who said, “It can never be forbidden or a sign of bad journalism to ask how sympathy can be shown for civilian victims, regardless of which side of the conflict they are on.”

Kwon backed his reporter and termed the question posed to Denmark’s premier as “fair and legitimate.”