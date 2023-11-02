As Israel relentlessly pounds Gaza with high explosives, while continuing to impose a brutal occupation in the West Bank and legislating more divisive laws in Israel proper people across the world can be heard asking — why is the history of the region so very soaked in blood? Perhaps, this is because of a general lack of historical knowledge, or because of a long-running campaign in the Western media, in which aspects of history are deliberately elided.

In hindsight, the troubles for Palestine began when, in 1918, the Ottoman Empire was forced to cede the territory to the League of Nations, who handed it over for the British to administer as a Mandate. As it was later revealed, the British and the French had other ideas, having already secretly signed the Sykes-Picot Agreement in 1916 and publicly announced the Balfour Declaration in 1917.

What unfolded afterwards is well-known. Less known is what existed before. In other words, a continuous, 401-year-long rule of the Ottoman Empire — a period marked by peace, harmonious coexistence and flourishing of local culture.

For the Ottomans, Palestine’s importance stemmed from its historical capital Jerusalem, which is regarded as Islam’s third holiest city after Mecca and Medina. For the Ottoman dynasty, which already held the Islamic Caliphate, the stewardship of these lands was viewed as a sacred duty.

And yet, given Jerusalem’s position as sacred to the two other Abrahamic religions, it never tried to disturb the harmony that existed between believers of different religions who lived in the Holy Lands.

Raja Shehadeh, a Ramallah-based Palestinian lawyer, writer and co-founder of the award-winning Palestinian human rights organisation Al-Haq, reiterated this understanding to TRT World.

He has decided to trace his Ottoman uncle's footsteps and delve into the historical landscape of Ottoman Palestine, perhaps with the hope of embalming pain with memory. Through his literary work, A Rift in Time, published in 1997, he captures the once-desirable Ottoman identity, offering readers a profound insight into life during the era.

“Ottoman Palestine holds great significance towards understanding Palestinian history and identity. It was a time when the three monotheistic religions coexisted without conflict,” he says.

Related A brief history of the Israeli occupation of Palestine

Ottoman arrival in Palestine

When the Ottoman ruler Selim I, famously known as Selim the Resolute, conquered the regions that now make up modern-day Syria and Palestine in the 16th century, the Levant had already endured multiple turmoils.

Before their defeat by the legendary Ayyubid Sultan Salahuddin al Ayyubi in 1187, Crusaders from Europe had repeatedly invaded Palestine and massacred a significant portion of the Muslim population.

After the Battle of Marj Dabiq, during which Sultan Selim conquered Jerusalem and the surrounding Palestinian territories from the Mamluks, a reconstruction process unfolded in this historic region. Palestine, divided into multiple administrative provinces, experienced a remarkable 401-year-long period of stability, enabled by the unity and harmony of its diverse society.

Travels with ‘Ottoman uncle’

Najib Nassar, Raja Shehadeh’s great-uncle, was a Christian Palestinian who lived in the late 19th and early 20th century Palestine, just before the British Mandate started. He had rejected all other identities and insisted on defining himself as “Ottoman”.

Over a century later, Najib’s journey enables us to escape the Occupation through our imagination “into a better, more peaceful time of open borders that has all become so distant from the present confining reality,” Shehadeh says.

Uncle Najib was a persistent advocate of the Ottoman presence in his homeland, even during the three years or more he spent evading Ottoman soldiers due to his vocal opposition to the Empire's involvement in World War I. Through it all, he never wavered in his commitment to his "Ottomanness".

What motivated Najib's strong attachment to the Ottoman identity? Understanding this can shed light on why diverse communities in Ottoman Palestine shared similar feelings.

A fatherly state

Preserving harmony for Palestine's multi-religious population resulted from the Ottoman Empire's determination not to pursue colonisation in the region.