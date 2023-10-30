Turkish security forces “neutralised” six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, a region near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were “neutralised” in the Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces, whose strength comes from our noble nation, continue to carry out the counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq without letup,” the ministry added.

It also expressed determination to continue operations “until there is not a single terrorist left in the region.”Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.