A breakdown in civil order has put four UN aid distribution centres and a storage facility out of action in Gaza as people search desperately for food and water, a UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) official said.

Tom White, director of UNWRA Affairs in Gaza, also said on Monday that a logistics base at the Rafah border crossing vital to aid distribution had become increasingly difficult to operate because 8,000 people were sheltering at it.

"With the breakdown of civil order, every day now we've got hundreds of people trying to get into the warehouses to steal flour," he told Reuters.

"Right now people are in survival mode. It's about getting enough flour and it's about getting enough water."

Thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses on Sunday to seize flour and other items. One of the warehouses, in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, is where UNRWA stores supplies delivered by humanitarian convoys crossing into Gaza from Egypt.

"Effectively, we have lost Deir al-Balah. We'll see whether we can get that up and operational again, but of course, it's complicated because right now the Rafah log (logistics) base has become a magnet for people who are either seeking shelter, seeking protection under the UN flag or are trying to get into the warehouses to get flour," White said.

International outcry

Aid to Gaza has been choked since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave in response to an attack by the Hamas resistance group on October 7.

There has been a mounting international outcry over the toll from the bombing. Medical authorities in Gaza, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said on Monday that 8,306 people - including 3,457 minors - had been killed.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said so far 140 trucks of aid had entered Gaza since October 7 and the biggest delivery so far of 33 trucks arrived on Sunday.

But UN officials say at least 100 trucks a day are required to cover Gaza's urgent needs. Before the war, several hundred trucks were normally arriving in Gaza daily.

Aid entering from Egypt is being driven on a round-trip of more than 84 km (52 miles) from Rafah for inspection on the Egypt-Israel border, triggering Egyptian complaints.