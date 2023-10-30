WORLD
UN warns of Syria danger, 'spillover' from Israel's war on Gaza
Israel says it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war on Gaza could spur a broader regional conflict.
American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones and rockets repeatedly this month. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
October 30, 2023

The United Nations has warned that Syria was at its "most dangerous" point in a long time as violence surges and as "spillover" from the Israel's war on Gaza starts to have an impact.

Syria has "seen growing instability and violence, exacerbated by the lack of a meaningful political process," Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, told the Security Council on Monday.

"Today, I am sounding an alarm that the situation is now at its most dangerous for a long time."

Israel said on Monday it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war on Gaza could spur a broader regional conflict.

"On top of the violence emanating from the Syrian conflict itself, the Syrian people now face a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation," Pederson said.

"Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun."

US forces in Mideast are attacked due to 'wrong American policies': Iran
'Humanitarian emergency'

American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones and rockets repeatedly this month.

Washington has blamed the spike in attacks on Iran-backed forces, and American warplanes have carried out strikes against sites in Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Tehran.

Syria's "humanitarian emergency has only deepened," added Edem Wosornu, of the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs.

"This month, several areas across northern Syria experienced a serious escalation in hostilities.

"It is even more concerning as we approach the winter season, with an estimated 5.7 million people across the country in need of humanitarian support for critical shelter and household items."

US claims to have hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria
TRTWorld and agencies
