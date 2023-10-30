The United Nations has warned that Syria was at its "most dangerous" point in a long time as violence surges and as "spillover" from the Israel's war on Gaza starts to have an impact.

Syria has "seen growing instability and violence, exacerbated by the lack of a meaningful political process," Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, told the Security Council on Monday.

"Today, I am sounding an alarm that the situation is now at its most dangerous for a long time."

Israel said on Monday it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war on Gaza could spur a broader regional conflict.

"On top of the violence emanating from the Syrian conflict itself, the Syrian people now face a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation," Pederson said.

"Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun."