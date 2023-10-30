TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN praises Türkiye's leadership in the global battle against waste
United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Henri Todt praises Türkiye's leadership in global battle against waste, congratulates First Lady Emine Erdogan for her pivotal role in the Zero Waste Project.
UN praises Türkiye's leadership in the global battle against waste
"I believe that we will achieve safer, livable and sustainable cities by working together," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
October 30, 2023

United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Henri Todt has congratulated Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan for her "pivotal role" in the Zero Waste Project.

Erdogan received Todt on Monday, who was in Istanbul to participate in the October 31 World Cities Day programme, at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul. During their discussion, Todt praised Türkiye's leadership in the global battle against waste and expressed his congratulations to First Lady Erdogan for her pivotal role in the Zero Waste Project.

Todt underscored the importance of promoting public transportation, cycling, and pedestrian-friendly urban environments to reduce traffic accidents, enhance road safety, and advance the circular economy.

First Lady Erdogan also shared insights during the meeting, highlighting that the government, under the leadership of her husband, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, achieved a significant reduction in traffic accidents through highway construction and maintenance efforts.

"I believe that we will achieve safer, livable and sustainable cities by working together," Erdogan said.

Erdogan shared the details of their exchange on her social media account, particularly focusing on discussions related to the "Zero Vision" movement, which bears resemblance to the zero waste concept.

RelatedInt'l Day of Zero Waste: UN lauds Türkiye's efforts in fighting waste
RECOMMENDED

Meeting with Burundian First Lady

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan also met with Burundian First Lady Angelina Ndayishimiye, who was in Istanbul to attend October 31 World Cities Day.

During the meeting Ndayishimiye signed the "Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration" which is opened for international individual signatures, to ensure participation in the Global Zero Waste Movement under the leadership of Emine Erdogan.

Erdogan shared information about the work carried out at the African Handicrafts and Culture House, where handmade products of women in African countries are offered for sale and the income is delivered to African women.

Ndayishimiye also gave information about the work they do for children and women through the Fondation Bonne Action (Charity Foundation), which she founded.

Erdogan stated that she found their activities on child nutrition, girl's education, women's participation in economic life and maternal health admirable.

During the meeting, the two first ladies discussed health, education, women's health, girl's education and Burundian students studying in Türkiye as well as joint studies.

RelatedTürkiye's stand on zero waste inspiring: UN official
Explore
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink