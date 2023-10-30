Israel's ambassador to the United Nations has said that her country had been "let down" by the global body, saying its agency chiefs had not done enough to condemn Hamas and growing anti-semitism.

"I have to say, generally, the United Nations has let down the people of Israel," Israeli Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar told reporters in Geneva, saying that some heads of agencies had not condemned Hamas' October 7 attack.

"What happens when you have an organisation here working in Geneva, WHO, that the next day on the 8th of October starts talking about Gaza?" she said.

Eilon Shahar appeared to refer to comments by World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on social media platform X voicing concern about civilian deaths in Gaza the day after the attacks, the most deadly in Israel since the country was founded in 1948.

WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.