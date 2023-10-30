TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns in strongest terms Israel's attack on Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital
“There can be no justification for such an attack carried out despite all necessary information, including the coordinates of the institution was previously shared with the Israeli authorities,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Türkiye condemns in strongest terms Israel's attack on Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7 have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residences, and house of worship such as mosques and churches. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
October 30, 2023

Türkiye has condemned in strongest terms Israel's attack on the Gaza Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only cancer hospital in the besieged enclave.

“There can be no justification for such an attack carried out despite all necessary information, including the coordinates of the institution was previously shared with the Israeli authorities,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The siege in Gaza, aimed at depriving the Palestinian people of their most basic rights, and these inhumane attacks, clearly violate international law,” the ministry added.

It called on Israel to cease targeting the residents of Gaza indiscriminately.

Earlier in the day, the medical facility, dedicated to cancer patients in Gaza, suffered damage from Israeli airstrikes, particularly impacting its third and top floors.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7 have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residences, and house of worship such as mosques and churches. Under the Geneva Convention, attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

Only cancer hospital in Gaza

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital is located in the eastern part of Gaza close to an area where the Israeli army entered and withdrew early Monday.

It is a fully-fledged training and research hospital. Operating within the faculty of medicine of the Islamic University of Gaza, the facility also trains doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff.

Standing out as one of the largest hospitals in Palestine, the medical institution is built on an area of nearly 34,800 square metres and has three floors and a capacity of 180 beds.

It was completely transferred to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza after its construction by Türkiye in 2017.

RelatedIsraeli warplanes hit Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza
Explore
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink