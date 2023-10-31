Just last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted a new era of peace and prosperity in the Middle East, based on growing acceptance of Israel within the region.

Today, with the Israel-Gaza war in its fourth week, that vision is in tatters.

The mobilisation of 360,000 reservists and the evacuation of 250,000 Israelis from their homes, according to numbers provided by the Israeli military, has upended many businesses. Restaurants and stores have emptied. Airlines have canceled most flights to Israel, and tourists have called off trips. A main natural gas field has been shut down, farms have been destroyed for lack of workers and businesses have furloughed tens of thousands of workers.

Israel has vowed to crush Gaza's ruling Hamas group, which killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage in an October 7 rampage in southern Israel. Israeli air strikes have flattened entire neighbourhoods in Gaza and killed more than 8,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel's economy bounced back after previous wars, but this round could last longer, possibly months, because the military's self-declared mission is to end Hamas rule, not just contain the fighters.

Escalation of the conflict is a tangible threat. Israel is already engaged in low-level fighting on three additional fronts – Lebanon, the occupied West Bank and Syria. A long and possibly multi-front conflict could make it more difficult for the economy to recover than in the past. And even before the war, Israel's economy was smarting from Netanyahu's controversial proposal to weaken the judiciary.

Grants not enough

Israel’s Finance Ministry has presented an economic aid plan that includes $1 billion in grants for businesses hurt by the war. Critics say it doesn’t go far enough and have demanded the redirection of some of the billions of dollars allocated to pet projects of ultra-Orthodox and pro-settler parties under coalition agreements.

This week, a group of 300 leading economists called on Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “come to your senses!”

“The grave blow that Israel was dealt requires a fundamental change in national priorities and a massive rechanneling of funds to deal with war damage, aid to victims, and the rehabilitation of the economy,” they said in a letter, predicting wartime expenses would soar into the billions of dollars.

They urged Netanyahu and Smotrich to “immediately suspend funding to any activities that are not crucial to the wartime effort and the rehabilitation of the economy — and first and foremost, funds budgeted for coalition agreements.”

Smotrich, leader of a pro-settler party, told Israel's Army Radio last week that “whatever doesn’t involve the wartime effort and the state’s resilience will be halted.” But skepticism remains.

Tech industry bleeding

Financial barometres paint a bleak picture. The local currency, the shekel, has reached a 14-year low, while the benchmark stock index is down about 10 percent this year. The tech industry, the engine of Israel’s economic growth, started bleeding even before the war began.