Palestine's UN envoy told a Security Council emergency session on Monday that "Gaza is now hell on Earth."

"Saving humanity from hell today means for the UN to save Palestinians in Gaza," Riyad Mansour said in his address at the session, which was requested by the United Arab Emirates.

He said 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are enduring suffering that no one should suffer, stating "they are besieged and bombed."

The envoy said half the homes in Gaza are now damaged or destroyed after Israeli airstrikes, with over 1.4 million people forcibly displaced.

"Virtually all of our people in Gaza are displaced," said Mansour, adding that people are sleeping in cars and on the streets and are “still being killed wherever they go.”