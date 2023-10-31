The Israel-Palestine crisis is spilling into Syria, fuelled by growing instability, violence and a lack of progress toward a political solution to its 12-year conflict, the United Nations special envoy for the country has said.

Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that, on top of violence from the Syrian conflict, the Syrian people now face "a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation" following Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel and the ongoing retaliatory military action.

"Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun," the UN envoy for Syria said.

Pedersen pointed to air strikes attributed to Israel hitting Syria's airports in Aleppo and Damascus several times, and retaliation by the United States against what it said were multiple attacks on its forces "by groups that it claims are backed by Iran, including on Syrian territory."

With the region "at its most dangerous and tense," he said, "fuel is being added to a tinderbox that was already beginning to ignite" in Syria, which was seeing a surge in violence even before October 7.

Pedersen said the number of Syrians killed, injured and displaced is at its highest since 2020, citing a significant intensification of attacks in Syrian regime-controlled areas, including an unclaimed attack on a graduation ceremony at a military academy in Homs.

US, Russia trade barbs

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused "terrorist groups," some backed by Syria and Iran, of threatening to expand the Gaza crisis "by using Syrian territory to plot and launch attacks against Israel."

She also accused Syria of allowing Iran and "terrorist groups" to use its international airports for military purposes.