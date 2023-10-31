The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) mourned the 63 members of its staff killed in Palestine's Gaza due to Israeli attacks since October 7.

"No words can describe the grief for 63 of our UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza since October 7," UNRWA said in a statement on its X account.

"This unfathomable, continuous suffering that unfolds each day must stop now," it added.

It said that despite serious risks to its staff, UNRWA continues to serve those in need in Gaza.

UNRWA is the largest UN agency operating in the Israel-besieged enclave.