Two people have been killed and dozens of homes destroyed in bushfires raging across Australia's northern Queensland state, as firefighters travel from across the country and from New Zealand to try and contain the out-of-control blazes.

Residents have been told to evacuate from two massive bushfires in the southeast portion of Queensland, even as dozens of fires continue to burn across the state where at least 45 homes have been destroyed and two people killed since last week.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the fires "devastating" in a visit to the state on Tuesday and said the federal government would provide extra support to deal with what it estimates will be at least 42,000 claims for assistance as a result of the destruction.

"These are heartbreaking scenes when people lose their houses," Albanese said from the town of Bundaberg, near one of the large fires.

"This is a difficult period and it's going to be a difficult summer."