Tuesday, October 31, 2023

1106 GMT — The Kremlin has said there would be no "free exit" for Western companies selling their Russian assets and they would have to abide by strict rules dictated by Moscow.

The Russian government has tightened restrictions on foreign companies trying to sell their Russian subsidiaries, placing de facto caps and deadlines on transactions, the Financial Times reported earlier on Tuesday, citing people involved in recent deals.

Hundreds of Western companies have left Russia in the 20 months since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine, with many taking steep discounts or writing-off assets entirely.

1057 GMT — UN rights office links Russia to deadly Hroza strike

The United Nations human rights office has found "reasonable grounds" to conclude a missile strike that killed 59 people in a cafe in the Ukrainian village of Hroza was launched by Russia's armed forces, the office said.

"Today, we are publishing a report into the events of Oct 5 that concludes there are reasonable grounds to believe that the missile was launched by Russian armed forces," Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva.

She added that "there was no indication of military personnel or any other legitimate military targets at or adjacent to the cafe at the time of the attack."

1020 GMT — Presidential election campaign not yet under way: Kremlin

The Kremlin, asked about President Vladimir Putin's political ambitions, said the campaign for next year's presidential election in Russia had not yet begun and that there could be a varying number of candidates in the contest.

Putin, in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, is widely expected to seek and win another six-year term next year at a time when his country is locked in what he has cast as an existential struggle with the West over Ukraine and the future world order.

When asked when the 71-year-old Russian leader would officially announce his candidacy for next year's presidential race, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "There is no first candidate yet, there will be a first candidate after they are registered. There may be a varying number of candidates."