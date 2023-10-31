Packages containing racist threats and insults in Turkish and German, as well as desecrated Quran pages, pork meat, and excrement, were sent to three mosques affiliated with the Religious Affairs Turkish-Islamic Union (DITIB) in Germany.

The Mevlana Mosque in Castrop-Rauxel received a package on Friday, the Merkez Mosque in Recklinghausen on Saturday, and the Merkez Mosque in Bochum, located in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state, received a package on Monday.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the senders, and local mosque leaders expressed their deep sorrow over the attacks, strongly condemning them while emphasising the need to capture and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.