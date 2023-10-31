A "public health catastrophe" is imminent in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier warned of the risk of civilian deaths not directly linked to Israeli bombardment.

"It's an imminent public health catastrophe that looms with the mass displacement, the overcrowding, the damage to water and sanitation infrastructure," Lindmeier told reporters on Tuesday.

Gaza health authorities say more than 8,300 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began air strikes on the besieged enclave in response to October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas, killing at least 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

The Israeli military began ground operations in Gaza last week.

Children greatly at risk