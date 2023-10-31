Türkiye has gained respect in international dynamics and is successfully performing a pivotal role, particularly in regional matters, including the Middle East and Caucasus, said the country’s communications director.

In an article published by the UK’s Daily Express and Russia’s Interfax, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that the solution and humanitarian-oriented political stance led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict has proved Türkiye’s effectiveness in international matters.

“As demonstrated by the situations in Ukraine, Karabakh, and other regional issues, as we move towards the second century of the Republic, Türkiye has become a leading and influential country in the region,” Altun said.

‘A leading and pioneering role in the second century of Republic’

The communications director said that international structures like the UN Security Council have proven to be insufficient in resolving global issues and have even exacerbated these problems, leading to aggravating crises.

Altun underlined the need to establish international organisations which align with the spirit of the new century and take into account emerging global dynamics.

“Türkiye effectively utilises modern state-to-state interaction tools, such as humanitarian and diplomatic channels, as well as public diplomacy, in solving global and regional issues,” he said.

“Türkiye’s role in the Grain Corridor Agreement demonstrated its potential as an effective force in finding solutions which extend beyond a single region, involving a much broader geography, particularly in Africa.”