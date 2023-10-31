As the Israeli military gears up to widen its ground invasion of Gaza, experts have warned that Tel Aviv’s actions can trigger a wider regional conflict even if it succeeds in subduing Hamas fighters in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel has positioned its tanks around Gaza in a bid to deter Hamas and other resistance groups from moving fighters and arms and ammunition in the territory.

The ground invasion follows days of deadly and indiscriminate Israeli air strikes in which more than 8,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed.

A regional fallout can undermine any Israeli tactical military victory over Hamas, says Omri Brinner, a researcher and lecturer at International Team for the Study of Security (ITSS), an Italian think-tank based in Verona.

“When looking at things objectively and holistically, one realizes that any route Israel would take would lead to regional escalation, even if the ground invasion is successful in rooting out Hamas’ rule from the Gaza Strip and disabling its military capabilities, which is unlikely to happen without a wider regional and global anti-Israeli response,” Brinner tells TRT World.

Even though Israel and Hamas have fought several wars in the past two decades, Tel Aviv avoided the temptation to uproot the Palestinian group from Gaza completely, says Brinner.

Hamas, which has civilian and military wings, has been in control of Gaza since coming to power in 2007 after winning the elections the previous year. And since then Israel has choked more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, cutting off their access to the rest of the world and leaving them dependent on Israelis for everything from medicines to electricity.

The delicate balance that successive Israeli governments have maintained with Gaza changed on October 7 when Hamas fighters launched a massive operation against Israeli settlements, killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages

Now as Israel prepares for a ground offensive - what rights groups have warned could be a human catastrophe - here are three possible war scenarios, which can unfold.

Scenario 1: A full-scale invasion

Israel reacted ruthlessly to the October 7 assault with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even using Biblical references in a speech that amounted to massacring every Palestinian - women, children and old included.

But in Gaza, where the Palestinian resistance fighters have dug up deep and long underground tunnels, an Israeli incursion won’t be easy, says Abdullah Agar, a Turkish military analyst.

For once, Hamas and other groups have trained a cadre of 40,000 fighters, many of them young men who grew up orphans after their parents were killed by Israeli soldiers.

And these Palestinian fighters are far more willing to take the mighty Israeli army than any other time in history, says Agar.

In the asymmetric warfare that will unfold amid the rubbles of an urban enclave, Israel would need to front three soldiers against every Palestinian fighter.

That means, Israel needs a trained force of at least 120,000 to break the Palestinian resistance, Agar tells TRT World. “It’s not my opinion, that’s what regular military manuals on asymmetric warfare says.”

The Israeli army has nearly 170,000 soldiers, according to estimates. Tel Aviv also called 300,000 reservists for service, the largest such mobilisation in the country’s history.

But the reservists, among them young men and women who have travelled from the United States, will face difficulty confronting hardened Hamas fighters in clashes, experts say.

Israel can not possibly deploy all its regular forces in Gaza as it has to worry about the tinder-box of occupied West Bank and the border with Lebanon where Hezbollah is seething over Israeli massacre of Palestinian civilians.

Israel is probably looking to send in troops backed by a heavy artillery assault and strong ground intelligence after it has exhausted Hamas with intensive aerial bombardment, says Brinner.

“This operation is meant to physically disable Hamas from ruling the area (from supplying logistics to mobilizing fighters) and to destroy its military capabilities – at least those that pose a strategic threat to Israel, such as the tunnel system, the rocket launchers and the missiles themselves.”