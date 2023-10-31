When Gaza's Indonesian Hospital received a sudden influx of patients badly injured by Israeli bombing, medics set up an operating room in a corridor because the main surgical theatres were full, they said.

Juggling dwindling supplies of medicines, power cuts and air or artillery strikes that shake hospital buildings, surgeons in Gaza work through the night trying to save a constant stream of patients.

"We take it an hour at a time because we don't know when we will be receiving patients. Several times we've had to set up surgical spaces in the corridors and even sometimes in the hospital waiting areas," said Doctor Mohammed al Run.

He was speaking soon after bombardment damaged the Indonesian Hospital near the frontlines where Israel's military is pushing into the tiny, crowded Palestinian enclave, and with fuel supply for its generators about to run out, according to doctors.

Israeli tanks have entered Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, after three weeks of intense bombing that has smashed entire districts in response to an Oct. 7 operation in Israel by Hamas fighters who grabbed 240 hostages.

Health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say more than 8,500 people have been killed in Israel's assault, including 3,500 children.

In northern Gaza, where Israel has ordered a million people to leave their homes and head for the southern half of the enclave, hospital conditions have been particularly tough.

'Great damage' in Turkish Friendship Hospital

Officials at the Turkish Friendship Hospital said the bombing had damaged a ward treating cancer patients.

"The bombardment caused great damage and put some electro-mechanical systems out of work. It also endangered the lives of patients and medical teams," said Doctor Sobi Skaik, director of the hospital, the area's only cancer treatment facility.

Although a near-total communications blackout over the weekend has eased since Monday, many Gaza residents fear losing touch with friends and relatives again under the bombardment.

For emergency and medical services, the loss of phone and internet caused significant operational problems.

On Saturday, Elon Musk said SpaceX's Starlink would support communication links in Gaza with "internationally recognised aid organizations". Israel's Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi said Israel "will use all means at its disposal to fight this".