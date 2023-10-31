Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed an international peace conference to end the Palestine-Israel conflict.

The international conference, with the participation of all relevant parties, would be the most suitable platform for peace, Erdogan told the press after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Tuesday.

He explained that in order to prevent the ongoing massacre in Gaza, which is under heavy Israeli bombardment since the October 7 attack by Hamas, a ceasefire should be declared first, followed by a path to lasting peace.

Türkiye has already put forth a proposal for guarantor system in the Israeli-Palestinian issue to end violence and reach a two-state solution.

'Israel commits crimes against humanity'

Erdogan said Israel, with the support of US and Europe, is committing crimes against humanity in Gaza for the past 25 days.