Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The United Nations human rights office has said that Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp could amount to war crimes.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote on X.

1924 GMT — Aid official says UN will 'stay with Palestinians here in Gaza'

The UN will remain steadfast in supporting Palestinians in Gaza, a top aid official said during the first such trip to the territory since the war with Israel erupted.

"I was shocked by the fact that everyone there was asking for food, was asking for water," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told journalists in Gaza.

The most senior UN official to visit the territory since the war began said he had "never ever seen" anything like it before in Gaza.

"UNRWA will stay with the Palestinian refugees in Gaza, with the Palestinians here in Gaza," Lazzarini added.

1920 GMT — WHO chief calls for full medical, fuel aid access to Gaza 'now'

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has called for a full medical and fuel aid access to Gaza.

"No words can describe our concern for the patients who have just lost the only possibility to receive lifesaving cancer treatment or palliative care," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"I urge and I plead —for full medical and fuel aid access NOW! The more we wait, the more we put these fragile lives at risk," Tedros said.

1909 GMT — Tel Aviv slams 'unbalanced focus' of Red Cross on Israel amid Gaza war

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has criticised the "unbalanced focus" of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), saying it must act with “a clear voice” amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza.

"The Red Cross has no right to exist if it does not succeed in visiting the hostages being held captive by the Hamas," Cohen said during a phone call with IRCR Director Miriana Spoljaric as cited by a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

"The Red Cross must act decisively and with a clear voice and utilise all leverage it has to push for a visit to the hostages as soon as possible," he added.

1907 GMT — US says 400 American nationals expressed desire to leave Gaza

The US State Department has said it is in communication with 400 American nationals in Gaza who want to leave.

"There are around 400 Americans in Gaza with whom we are in communication, who have expressed a desire to leave," spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"They have family members as well who have expressed a desire to leave. The total numbers around 1,000 people when you count both American citizens and their family members," he said.

1902 GMT — 31 Austrians among those evacuated from Gaza: Vienna

A group of 31 Austrians, including a six-year-old girl and nine other minors, have been evacuated from Gaza, Vienna said.

They are among the hundreds of injured residents and foreigners who escaped Gaza to Egypt, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes.

"We are very relieved that late this afternoon we managed to evacuate the first group of 31 Austrians to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing in the south of Gaza and thus bring them to safety," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1901 GMT —Scholz stresses 'importance of protecting civilians' in Gaza to Netanyahu

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone call that protecting civilians in Gaza and ensuring humanitarian aid were crucial, Berlin said.

Scholz "renewed Germany's unwavering solidarity with Israel," his office said in a statement after the call. But also "underlined the importance of protecting civilians and humanitarian supplies for the people of the Gaza Strip."

1840 GMT — US believes Hamas cannot govern Gaza in future: White House

The United States does not believe Hamas can be involved in the future governance of Gaza when the war with Israel is over, the White House said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to reporters as President Joe Biden flew to Minnesota, also said the United States does not support a permanent settlement of Gaza civilians outside of Gaza.

With the civilian death toll rising in Gaza from Israeli attacks, Kirby said Washington does not believe now is the time for a general ceasefire, but that humanitarian pauses in hostilities are necessary.

1833 GMT — First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza: Sky News

The first tranche of British nationals have entered Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Sky News reported, citing the British Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1820 GMT — Argentina condemns Israel's deadly attack on refugee camp

Argentina, home to Latin America's largest Jewish community, has condemned Israel's attack on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza a day earlier.

"Nothing justifies the violation of international humanitarian law," the Argentine foreign ministry said in a statement, in which it also called for the release of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas.

The statement comes a day after neighbouring South American nation Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on Gaza, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country.

1804 GMT —Humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza 'matter of life and death': UNRWA

UNRWA has said an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza is “a matter of life and death" and that the relentless Israeli bombardment of the blockaded enclave was "shocking."

"The level of destruction is unprecedented," the UN agency said in a statement. "The human tragedy unfolding before us is unbearable."

"An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is a matter of life and death for millions of people," it added.

1745 GMT —Gaza conflict will be focus, says China as it assumes UN Security Council presidency

China has assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for November and its UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said the Gaza conflict will be a focal point during the Council's proceedings.

"The Council has been focusing on this issue for a few weeks and it will continue to be the focus of the work of the council and also for the Chinese presidency," Zhang told reporters at the UN.

1731 GMT — Two Israeli tanks, four vehicles destroyed in northern Gaza: Hamas

Two Israeli tanks and four Israeli military vehicles have been destroyed with anti-armour shells in the town of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, Hamas said.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the two tanks were struck by “Yasin 105” shells.

The group also said its fighters "managed to destroy 4 military vehicles with 'Yasin 105' shells and targeted an infantry force stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun."

The group also said it had launched Al-Zouari kamikaze drones towards an Israeli military site on the Gaza perimeter, without providing further details.

1725 GMT —Biden says US citizens start to leave Gaza

President Joe Biden has said US citizens began the process of evacuating from Gaza, as hundreds of injured residents and foreigners left the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days. We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza," Biden said on X, formerly Twitter.

1719 GMT —Number of Israeli soldiers killed overnight in Gaza ground fighting rises to 16

The number of Israeli soldiers killed overnight in the ongoing ground offensive inside Gaza has risen to 16, bringing the total number of troops killed since the outbreak of the current conflict last month to 331, according to the army.

A military statement said a reserve soldier was killed by mortar fire on Wednesday in clashes near the border with Gaza.

Israeli media earlier reported that six soldiers were killed following the Israeli army's announcement of the deaths of nine soldiers during battles overnight in Gaza.

1658 GMT —UN committee says 'no winners' in war where thousands of children killed

The UN child rights committee has said there were "no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed", as they condemned mounting "grave human rights violations" in Gaza.

The committee, which monitors countries' adherence to the international Convention on the Rights of the Child, expressed its "outrage at the profound suffering of children" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Grave human rights violations against children are mounting by the minute in the Gaza Strip, and there are no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed," the committee said in a statement.

1650 GMT —Palestinian groups demand halt to Israeli 'crimes' after torture videos surface

Palestinian groups have called for halting Israeli "crimes" against prisoners after videos emerged of soldiers torturing detainees in the occupied West Bank.

Videos surfaced on social media showing Israeli soldiers harassing, abusing, and torturing Palestinian detainees in the occupied territory.

"We received shocking scenes of soldiers torturing a group of defenceless civilians in conditions that violate human dignity, after stripping them of their clothes," a group of Prisoner Affairs Associations said in a joint statement.

We call on the free people of the world who still believe in the right of the Palestinians to struggle for their freedom to play their role in halting these crimes - Group of Prisoner Affairs Associations

1637 GMT —Asian Parliamentary Assembly chief calls for immediate cessation of 'gross violation' in Gaza

The head of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has called for an "immediate cessation of gross violations" in Gaza.

"The international community must redouble its efforts to de-escalate tensions and to ensure a humanitarian cease-fire. In this regard, the instruments of parliamentary diplomacy also have a role to play," Kurtulmus said in a letter sent to the member countries of APA on the situation in Gaza.

"Through the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and other inter-parliamentary mechanisms, it is incumbent upon all of us to exercise our collective political responsibility to pursue and ensure peace and security in the Middle East and elsewhere," he said.

1555 GMT — Israel army claims its forces are 'at gates of Gaza'

The Israeli army said that its forces are at the gates of Gaza City amid a massive military offensive against the Palestinian territory.

The army’s Division 162 forces "are deep in Gaza, at the gates of Gaza City," division commander Itzik Cohen said in statements cited by Haaretz.

"In the last five days, we have dismantled many Hamas capabilities (and) attacked strategic installations," he said. There has been no reaction from Palestine on the claim.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

1603 GMT — Four Israeli vehicles 'infiltrating' northern Gaza destroyed: Hamas

Four Israeli vehicles were destroyed with "Yasin 105" missiles in the town of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, Palestinian group Hamas announced.

The Qassam Brigades said in a statement received by Anadolu, that its fighters "managed to destroy 4 vehicles with 'Yasin 105' missiles and targeted an infantry force stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun."

The group also said it had launched Al Zouari kamikaze drones towards an Israeli military site on Gaza's perimeter, without providing further details.

1556 GMT — 'Dozens killed' in new Gaza camp strike: authorities

Authorities in Gaza said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days had killed and wounded "dozens" at the territory's biggest refugee camp.

It said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes" at the Jabalia camp, a day after Israel acknowledged carrying out one devastating strike as part of its offensive following the October 7 attacks.

Images showed dozens of rescuers pulling bodies and injured out of ruined buildings around another major hole left by shelling. Rescuers said "whole families" were killed, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed.

1529 GMT — At least 320 foreign passport holders cross from Gaza to Egypt

At least 320 foreign passport holders crossed to Egypt from Gaza in the first batch of evacuations from the besieged enclave, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian official on the Gaza side of the border said the foreign passport holders departed the strip on six buses. A first list of about 500 foreigners or dual nationals had been cleared to leave Gaza, with evacuations expected to continue in the days to come.

1500 GMT — Germany calls on Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza

Germany has said that it continues to stand by Israel, but urged the Israeli military to respond with "proportionality."

"What is important is that the fight against Hamas is carried out with the necessary proportionality," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

His remarks came after a series of Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday led to hundreds of casualties, according to the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave.

Fischer’s remarks are in stark contrast with statements by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who deplored the Jabalia refugee camp bombing.

1428 GMT — Jordan recalls its envoy from Israel to protest over Gaza war

Jordan has said it would "immediately" recall its ambassador to Israel in protest at the war against Gaza's Hamas rulers triggered by the group's October 7 attacks.

"Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to immediately recall Jordan's ambassador to Israel," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the move was "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".

1440 GMT — German Muslim body accuses Israel of committing 'war crimes'

The German Central Council of Muslims has accused Israel of committing "war crimes" in its war on Gaza, saying the Jewish state’s deadly military actions amount to a collective punishment of Palestinian civilians.

"We are now seeing indescribable suffering falling on Gaza. From our point of view, the war bombing by Israel is a war crime," Aiman Mazyek, the chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF.

He stressed that "collective punishments" of the civilian Palestinian population would "not lead to resolving" the Middle East conflict. Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza "dramatic," Mazyek urged for establishing aid corridors and a cease-fire on both sides.

"The use of arms must be stopped immediately. People need to be helped. Corridors must be created so that humanitarian help can be provided," he added.

1435 GMT — UN denounces 'latest atrocity' after strikes on Gaza refugee camp

The United Nations has decried strikes on Gaza's largest refugee camp that killed scores of people in attacks that Israel said targeted a Hamas commander.

"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said in a statement.

1431 GMT — 15 Israeli soldiers killed in fresh Gaza battles: local media

The number of Israeli soldiers killed overnight in the ongoing ground battles inside Gaza has risen to 15, bringing the total number of troops killed since the outbreak of the current conflict last month to 330, state media reported.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the killing of another soldier following the Israeli army's announcement of the deaths of nine soldiers during battles overnight in Gaza.

It was later clarified that the Israeli army had declared the killing of five more Israeli soldiers in the Gaza battles, bringing the total number of soldiers killed in Gaza since Tuesday to 15.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Israeli army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, described the losses suffered by the Israeli military as "painful."

1344 GMT — Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas

The leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has accused Israel of committing "massacres" in the Gaza war to cover its own "defeats".

He said that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision-makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.

1257 GMT — Italy working to get its nationals out of Gaza, foreign minister says

Italy is working to get the first Italian citizens out of Gaza, the Italian foreign minister said.

"This morning the Rafah crossing was opened and the first people started to be evacuated. We are working so that the first Italians can also leave Gaza," Antonio Tajani said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added the Italian embassy in Cairo was ready to receive them. The minister was also quoted as saying by ANSA newswire he hoped the first Italians could leave Gaza on Wednesday.

1245 GMT — Germans in Gaza informed about possible exit: ministry

Germany has informed its citizens in Gaza about the possibility of leaving the besieged enclave via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in Berlin.

They would be brought to Cairo initially, the spokesperson told reporters, adding that there had been no concrete indications so far of German citizens leaving.

1233 GMT — EU's Borrell 'appalled' by number of casualties in refugee camp bombing

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has said he was "appalled" by the high number of casualties from the bombing by Israel of a refugee camp in Gaza and called for fighting parties to respect the international rules of war.

"Building on EU Council's clear stance that Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of all civilians, I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp," Borrell said in a statement on X.

"Laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance," Borrell said.

1225 GMT — Gaza's only cancer hospital goes out of service: health officials