The Palestinian Health Ministry in besieged Gaza has issued a “last” appeal to countries around the world to supply the enclave’s hospitals with fuel to save the lives of the wounded and other patients.

“A last warning...(There are) a few hours left before the shutdown of the main electrical generators in both the Al Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital,” Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told reporters.

He directed his appeal to the oil-producing countries to intervene urgently.

"We are sending a distress call to countries around the world to save 42 children under life support in incubators, 62 wounded and patients under artificial respiration, 650 patients with kidney failure, hundreds of operations in operating rooms, and other patients and wounded," said al Qudra.

He also appealed to "all gas station owners and members of the public who have any quantity of fuel or know a place that has fuel to supply hospitals with."

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since October 7.