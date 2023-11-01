WORLD
Health Ministry in Gaza issues ‘last’ appeal to supply hospitals with fuel
Hospitals in Gaza are on the brink, with many patients, including children and those on life support, in critical condition.
"A few hours left before the shutdown of the main electrical generators in both the Al Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital,” Health Ministry spokesman told. / Photo: AP / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 1, 2023

The Palestinian Health Ministry in besieged Gaza has issued a “last” appeal to countries around the world to supply the enclave’s hospitals with fuel to save the lives of the wounded and other patients.

“A last warning...(There are) a few hours left before the shutdown of the main electrical generators in both the Al Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital,” Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told reporters.

He directed his appeal to the oil-producing countries to intervene urgently.

"We are sending a distress call to countries around the world to save 42 children under life support in incubators, 62 wounded and patients under artificial respiration, 650 patients with kidney failure, hundreds of operations in operating rooms, and other patients and wounded," said al Qudra.

He also appealed to "all gas station owners and members of the public who have any quantity of fuel or know a place that has fuel to supply hospitals with."

Cease-fire rejected

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since October 7.

The death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has climbed to 8,525, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Tuesday.

“The victims include 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while 21,543 other people were injured,” a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, Ashraf al Qudra, told a press conference in Gaza City.

More than 1,538 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing calls for a cease-fire, saying it would be a "surrender" to Hamas.

An Israeli blockade of the Palestinian enclave has also cut off Gaza from fuel, electricity and water supplies.

Reduced aid deliveries are unable to satisfy the needs of its more than 2 million residents.

