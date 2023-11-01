WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bolivia severs ties with Israel as Colombia, Chile recall envoys over Gaza
The three South American nations lambasted Israel's attacks on Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian citizens.
Bolivia severs ties with Israel as Colombia, Chile recall envoys over Gaza
Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel over Gaza conflict [Photo: AFP] / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2023

Bolivia has said on Tuesday it had broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on Gaza, while neighbours Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country for consultations.

Bolivia "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in Gaza," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference.

The three countries called for a ceasefire, with Bolivia and Chile pushing for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone and accusing Israel of violating international law.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the attacks a "massacre of the Palestinian people" in a post on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel on Wednesday slammed Bolivia's decision to cut diplomatic ties over its war in Gaza after a deadly Hamas attack as a capitulation to "terror".

Other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, have also called for a ceasefire.

RECOMMENDED

"What we have now is the insanity of Israel's prime minister, who wants to wipe out Gaza," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday.

Bolivia is among the first countries to actively break diplomatic relations with Israel over its war on Gaza, after an October 7 attack in southern Israel by Hamas who Israel says killed 1,400 people.

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 under the government of leftist President Evo Morales, also in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

In 2020, the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.

"We reject the war crimes being committed in Gaza. We support international initiatives to guarantee humanitarian aid, in compliance with international law," Bolivian President Arce said on social media on Monday.

Palestinian health authorities in Gaza say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Palestinian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief