Toyota ramped up its annual net profit forecast to $26.1 billion after reporting it more than doubled in the first six months of the year.

The world's biggest automaker by sales said that a weaker yen and cost-cutting efforts meant it now expects annual net profit of 3.95 trillion yen, a record if achieved, from a previous estimate of 2.58 trillion yen.

"The forecast has been revised upward from the previous forecast in light of the impact of exchange rate fluctuations as well as efforts to improve profitability," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

For the six months to September, Toyota said net profit more than doubled to 2.59 trillion yen on sales of 21.98 trillion yen, which were up almost a quarter on the previous year.

Production has recovered significantly from a year ago, when the auto sector was hit by severe semiconductor and supply shortages.

Toyota said before the earnings announcement it saw record global production of 5.058 million units during the first half, when global sales reached 5.172 million vehicles.

Its strong results come as it makes a rapid shift towards electric vehicles, playing catchup with European and Chinese rivals that have made the shift already.

Toyota said on Tuesday it now plans a $13.9B investment in a battery plant in North Carolina in the United States, expanding a previous commitment to spend $5.9B.