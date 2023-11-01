Last Friday evening, journalist Hind Khoudary was attending a crucial press conference at Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, when she found out her mobile phone had no internet coverage.

At first, she thought the connection issue had something to do with the hospital premises, especially since Israeli authorities had alleged just hours earlier that the sprawling medical complex was being used as a base by the Palestinian group Hamas.

However, it soon became clear that there was a complete communications blackout across Gaza – no phones and no internet, all while Israeli bombs rained down in the dark of night.

Khoudary, like millions of other Palestinians in the besieged enclave, was scared and fearing the worst as they were cut off completely from their loved ones.

“I was terrified because I didn’t know anything about my family. All I could hear were nonstop explosions, and we couldn’t even know where that was happening,” said Khoudary, who has been working with Anadolu since the latest flareup began over three weeks ago.

As the night wore on, Gaza echoed with the harrowing sound of constant explosions.

Red flashes kept breaking through the dark sky, turning it an eerie orange and leaving the air thick with smoke.

The communications breakdown left over 2 million people isolated, without any contact with each other and the outside world.

Khoudary, an active user of X and Instagram with thousands of followers, had no way of telling the world what millions of Palestinians in Gaza were going through, something that she has been doing with immense courage and professionalism every single day.

Technology, though, provided a way out as Khoudary received an eSIM from her friend, Egyptian writer and activist Mirna El Helbawi.

An eSIM card gives users the option to activate a mobile network’s cellular data plan without actually having a physical SIM card.

Internet services were restored in Gaza almost 48 hours later but are still erratic and unreliable.

Khoudary said connections keep switching on and off, which is why she has been relying on her eSIM.

“eSIMs have proven very important in connecting Palestinians with the world,” she said.

A ‘people to people’ initiative

Mirna and her sister Yara El Helbawi were among activists around the world who were searching for ways to help restore communications for Palestinians in Gaza.

Like many others, they were also initially pushing for billionaire Elon Musk to provide his Starlink internet services in Gaza.

As those calls went unheeded and time ticked away, they started looking for other options.

The Helbawi sisters then thought of roaming services.