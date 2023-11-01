Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers barricaded roads in Dhaka Wednesday demanding fair wages for clothing they make for major western brands, with at least two killed during days of protests.

Sabina Begum, a 22-year-old seamstress, said she joined the protests because she was "struggling to ensure bread and butter" for her family, saying the monthly minimum wage of 8,300 taka ($75) did not cover basic needs.

"How can we spend a month with 8,300 taka when we need to spend 5,000-6,000 taka alone for the rent of a one-bedroom house?" Begum told AFP.

Bangladesh's 3,500 garment factories account for some 85 percent of the South Asian country's $55B exports, but conditions are dire for many of its four million apparel workers.

Major Western companies including Adidas, Gap, H&M and Levi Strauss purchase goods from Bangladesh manufacturers.

Bangladesh's powerful manufacturers' association has offered workers a 25 percent pay raise, ignoring demands for a nearly threefold increase to the basic salary.

Police said at least 5,000 garment workers, demanding a monthly minimum wage of 23,000 taka ($208), set up roadblocks in the capital Dhaka.

An AFP correspondent at the protests said the number of workers could be significantly higher.

Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Omar Faruq said no violence had been reported on Wednesday in the city.

However, a crowd of some 1,500 protesters hurled rocks at multiple factories in the industrial city of Gazipur, regional head of the industrial police unit Sarwar Alam told AFP.

"We fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the protesters," he said.

'Hunger and injustice'