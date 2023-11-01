Once the epicentre of global trade, the awe-inspiring buildings of northern England's industrial age have reinvented themselves as cultural and economic hubs feted by artists from David Hockney to Noel Gallagher and Sting.

Inspired by Renaissance figures such as the Medici family, the textile titans of 18th and 19th century Britain built monumental structures designed to stand "forever" as a testament to their power and tastes.

These industrialists combined Italian architectural flair with the natural gift of the local golden "Yorkstone" to transform the hills of West Yorkshire in particular.

But as the country's textile sector went into decline after World War II, many of these icons of Britain's heritage fell into disrepair and were demolished.

However thanks to the ambitious visions of recent custodians, others have been saved and become cultural hubs, showcasing world-class talent.

Two of the best examples are Salts Mill near Bradford - the largest factory in Europe when it opened in 1853 - and the Piece Hall in nearby Halifax.

In its pomp, some 5,000 workers produced miles of cloth each day at Salts Mill, but there was little interest when it went on sale in the 1980s.

Inspired by childhood memories of the mill, its grand beauty and his long-time friendship with local artist turned global star Hockney, entrepreneur Jonathan Silver hit on the unique idea to turn it into a gallery in 1987.

Related How a derelict London street transformed into a paradise for antique lovers

"Unheard of cultural, art-based enterprise"

"What he saw here was a very well looked after building... and that it was in Bradford - it would be a perfect place to put a Hockney gallery," Silver's brother Robin, a recently retired director of the site, told AFP.

Silver, who died in 1997, had previously floated the idea with Hockney when he stayed at the artist's home in the United States.

Hockney was happy to lend paintings but thought the idea was "very odd", while members of Silver's family though he was "bonkers", recalled his brother.

"It opened up in the November, and if you think of November in a dark satanic mill, in pouring rain and fog and cold winds blowing -- nobody came in at all," he recalled.

But Silver's decision to promote the mill as a "cultural, art-based enterprise, which was unheard of in the north of England then," paid off.

Along came the culture vultures, who in turn made businesses realise the area's potential.