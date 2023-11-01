WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas chief
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says his group presented a "comprehensive vision" to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza and demanded supporters of Israel to "stop hindering international efforts to halt aggression."
Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas chief
Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2023

The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has accused Israel of committing "massacres" in Gaza to cover its own "defeats".

Israel is "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", Haniyeh said in a televised speech on Wednesday, adding that "its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat".

Haniyeh also said that Israeli hostages held in besieged Gaza were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

He said Hamas told mediators that it was necessary for this "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision-makers.

RelatedArab world condemns Israeli massacre in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

'Comprehensive vision'

In the same speech, Haniyeh said his group presented a "comprehensive vision" to halt the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

"This vision starts with halting the aggression, opening the border crossings, exchanging prisoners, and opening a political horizon for establishing a Palestinian state and for self-determination," Haniyeh said.

RECOMMENDED

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, however, is procrastinating and deceiving his supporters with false promises," he added.

Haniyeh said the current conflict was caused by Netanyahu "who leads a 'right-wing racist fascist' group."

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million people in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.

RelatedHealth Ministry in Gaza issues ‘last’ appeal to supply hospitals with fuel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia