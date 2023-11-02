The administration of US President Joe Biden has said it would develop a strategy to combat Islamophobia — an announcement that comes as tensions simmer nationwide over the war between Israel and Palestine.

"President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Wednesday.

"For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fuelled attacks and other discriminatory incidents."

The strategy will be developed in concert with the communities concerned, the White House said.

Jean-Pierre singled out what she called the recent "barbaric" killing of a six-year-old Palestinian American boy outside Chicago, which police have linked to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

The US government has already launched a plan to counter anti-Semitism across the country.

The promise to do something similar to protect the Muslim community is not new, but Wednesday's announcement appeared to indicate new momentum, at a particularly charged moment.

Related What's it like to be a parent in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 3,600 children so far?