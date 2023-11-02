WORLD
4 MIN READ
US top diplomat to begin new Mideast tour amidst Israel's Gaza attacks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will urge Israel to curb violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and emphasise civilian protection, despite no criticism for Gaza civilian casualties.
US top diplomat to begin new Mideast tour amidst Israel's Gaza attacks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifes before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental funding request to support Israel and Ukraine.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 2, 2023

Just weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 operation on Israel and Israel's deadly military response to besieged Gaza.

As he did last month, Blinken is expected to reiterate Washington's support for Israel.

But Blinken's agenda this time is more crowded and more complex as the conflict intensifies and the Biden administration grapples with competing domestic and international interests and anger.

He'll push for the evacuation of more foreigners from Gaza and more humanitarian aid for the territory.

He’ll press Israel to rein in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank committed by Israeli settlers. And, he’ll stress the importance of protecting civilians — even though the administration has yet to offer any criticism of Israel for strikes that have killed thousands of civilians in Gaza.

So, while calling for brief pauses in airstrikes and fighting for humanitarian purposes he will continue to oppose growing calls for a broader ceasefire.

RelatedBiden says he supports 'pause' not 'ceasefire' on Israel's Gaza attacks

Revitalising Palestinian Authority

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thought there should be a humanitarian “pause” in Israel's war on Gaza in order to get “prisoners” out.

But, Blinken will also be introducing a new element to the US list of priorities: the need for Israel and its neighbours to begin to consider what a post-conflict Gaza will look like, who will govern it, how it can be made secure and how to establish an independent Palestinian state.

RECOMMENDED

US officials, including Biden and Blinken, have said repeatedly that they do not believe an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza is feasible, and Israel agrees.

But what comes next has been little explored beyond brief comments Blinken made on Tuesday in congressional testimony when he talked about the possibility of a revitalised Palestinian Authority and perhaps Arab states and international organisations playing a significant role in post-conflict Gaza.

RelatedWhat's it like to be a parent in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 3,600 children so far?

Widespread Israel criticism

Blinken will speak about “the US commitment to working with partners to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state that reflects the aspirations of the Palestinians in Gaza and in the occupied West Bank,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The change in messaging reflects a shift in the international view of the war, of which Blinken has heard plenty since his last trip to the region when he travelled to Israel and six Arab states — several multiple times — in a frenetic shuttle diplomacy mission that required numerous last-minute schedule changes.

His itinerary after Jordan remains uncertain, although he will attend a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Japan next week before travelling to South Korea and India for much broader discussions, including on Russia-Ukraine war and China.

The shift in public opinion has been palpable. After Hamas' October 7 attack, Israel now faces widespread criticism for its indiscriminate bombardent on Gaza

RelatedUS works on new ways to fight Islamophobia as ally Israel torments Gaza with missiles
SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia