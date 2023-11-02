Just weeks after a frenzied trip to the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the region with a somewhat more nuanced message than he offered in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 operation on Israel and Israel's deadly military response to besieged Gaza.

As he did last month, Blinken is expected to reiterate Washington's support for Israel.

But Blinken's agenda this time is more crowded and more complex as the conflict intensifies and the Biden administration grapples with competing domestic and international interests and anger.

He'll push for the evacuation of more foreigners from Gaza and more humanitarian aid for the territory.

He’ll press Israel to rein in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank committed by Israeli settlers. And, he’ll stress the importance of protecting civilians — even though the administration has yet to offer any criticism of Israel for strikes that have killed thousands of civilians in Gaza.

So, while calling for brief pauses in airstrikes and fighting for humanitarian purposes he will continue to oppose growing calls for a broader ceasefire.

Related Biden says he supports 'pause' not 'ceasefire' on Israel's Gaza attacks

Revitalising Palestinian Authority

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thought there should be a humanitarian “pause” in Israel's war on Gaza in order to get “prisoners” out.

But, Blinken will also be introducing a new element to the US list of priorities: the need for Israel and its neighbours to begin to consider what a post-conflict Gaza will look like, who will govern it, how it can be made secure and how to establish an independent Palestinian state.