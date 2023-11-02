Thursday, November 2, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has criticised Russia for leaving the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and called on Moscow to commit not to test.

"Unfortunately, it represents a significant step in the wrong direction, taking us further from, not closer to, entry into force" of the treaty, Blinken said in a statement.

"This continues Moscow's disturbing and misguided effort to heighten nuclear risks and raise tensions as it pursues its illegal war against Ukraine," he said.

"Russian officials say Russia's planned move to withdraw its ratification does not mean that it will resume testing, and we urge Moscow to hold to those statements."

1538 GMT — Italy's premier acknowledges 'fatigue' over Ukraine war in call with Russian pranksters

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s office has expressed "regret" that she fell prey to a prank call that induced her to acknowledge "fatigue" over the war in Ukraine.

Meloni, believing she was speaking with officials of the African Union, told a pair of Russian pranksters that "there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides. We are near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out."

The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both, without destroying the international law. - Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni

1529 GMT — Russia jails two more captive Ukrainian soldiers

Russia has sentenced two more Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the city of Mariupol to jail, as it continued to put dozens of captive soldiers on trial.

Thousands of Ukrainian fighters were taken prisoner after Russia seized control of Mariupol last May, some of whom were sent to Russia or tried by Moscow-backed courts in occupied east Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers Roman Andrienko and Volodymyr Gorbatyuk were found guilty of shooting at a car carrying civilians in Mariupol, killing one man, Moscow's Investigative Committee said.

1447GMT — US House speaker Johnson says Ukraine aid next on agenda

Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has said that a bill pairing Ukraine aid with border security "will come next" following the body's vote on a standalone Israel aid measure.

1430 GMT — US sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US has imposed a new round of sanctions targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions, imposed by the Treasury Department, target third-party firms and people alleged to assist Moscow in procuring equipment needed on the battlefield, including suppliers and shippers.

1444GMT — Kiev names Nestle 'sponsor of war' over Russia operations

Kiev has named Swiss food giant Nestle as a "sponsor of war" over the Kit Kat-maker's continued operations in Russia.

Hundreds of Western firms quit the Russian market following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, and Kiev has not shied away from publicly criticising those that have remained.

"Despite Russian aggression, Nestle continues to operate in Russia, supply goods to the aggressor and expand its Russian production base," Ukraine's national anti-corruption agency said Thursday.

This is the basis for the company being entered into the list of international sponsors of war. - Ukraine's national anti-corruption agency

1243 GMT — Ukraine 'optimistic' on opening EU accession talks: FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Kiev was confident about its quest to open EU membership talks this year, touting reforms it made even in the face of the Russian invasion.

Speaking ahead of a conference on Europe in Berlin, Kuleba told reporters Ukraine was on track to fulfill its obligations to open negotiations on accession.

"We are optimistic. We did a lot of reforms and we passed legislation necessary to meet, to implement the recommendations," he said.

"So we are looking forward to the presentation of this report and I have reasons to believe that it will pave the way to the decision of the European Council on opening accession talks with Ukraine."

1008 GMT — Kremlin denies ‘stalemate’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict