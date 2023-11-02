Two-year government bond yields in the Eurozone fell to their lowest in around two months on Thursday, and longer-dated yields also dropped after a sharp fall in US Treasury yields as markets took a dovish message from a Federal Reserve meeting.

Germany's two-year yield dropped to as low as 3.01 percent in early trading, down around 3 basis points to its lowest since Sept 5.

Italy's two-year yield touched 3.749 percent, its lowest in almost two months.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left policy rates steady and acknowledged that the recent increase in yields has had a tightening impact on financial conditions, underscoring market expectations the US central bank is at the end of its monetary tightening campaign.