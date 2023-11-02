Protecting the rights and legal status of journalists in Gaza is the responsibility of everyone who believes in democracy and freedom, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

"The international community and media organisations must raise their voices more in the face of this disgrace and humanitarian crisis, and they should strongly react to journalists being killed while performing their duties," Fahrettin Altun said on X on Thursday, marking International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

"Although freedom of the press and expression should be discussed, we are forced to bring up the right to life, which highlights the extent of the brutality."

Reminding that 38 journalists have so far been killed in Israel's heavy attacks on Gaza since October 7, Altun said the ongoing killings and rights violations in the besieged Palestinian enclave are "unacceptable."

Expansion of the air and ground attacks in the besieged Gaza

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.