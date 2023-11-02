Greece has "normalised" abusive pushbacks of asylum seekers under a broader EU policy that ignores violence against people in need, the international charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

"MSF teams have borne witness to how normalised pushbacks have become, and to the stark absence of protection for people who seek safety in Greece," MSF said in a report on Thursday

"Despite extensive and credible evidence, Greek authorities, the EU and its member states have failed to hold to account the perpetrators of these violations," it added.

The charity says it has provided emergency medical assistance to nearly 8,000 individuals over the past two years, including over 1,500 children.

Most patients treated by the group said they had survived multiple pushbacks while many "were trapped in cycles of violence on arrival", MSF said.

Sexual violence reports

The organisation said it had recorded testimonies of "violence, physical assault, strip searches and intrusive body searches on children, women and men" by uniformed officers and unidentified masked individuals.

Between August 2021 and July 2023, MSF said its teams on the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesbos treated 467 survivors of sexual violence and 88 patients who had survived female genital mutilation in their country of origin.

Many of these women and girls were also suspected survivors of trafficking, while some were pregnant or had given birth after being raped.