Yemen’s Houthis, who fought a years-long bloody war with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, said they launched ballistic missiles and drones at Israel this week, raising the spectre of wider tensions in the Middle East.

The attempt, which was thwarted by Tel Aviv as none of the missiles made it to Israel, is another indication that the Axis of Resistance, which includes the Houthis, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Iraqi Shia militias in Syria and Iraq, can be drawn into the Gaza conflict, analysts say.

“Our armed forces launched a large batch of ballistic and winged missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Israeli enemy,” said Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthi forces, which control much of western Yemen including the country’s capital Sanaa.

The Israeli army said that its air-defence intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from the area of the Red Sea, without naming the Houthis. The Houthis control the Red Sea area in Yemen.

This is the third time Houthis tried to hit Israel since Hamas’s October 7 attack and following Israeli bombardment of Gaza in which more than 9,000 people have been killed so far.

The latest Houthi attempt shows that the Iran-backed group has upgraded its arsenal with ballistic missiles, which are capable of travelling more than 1,500 kilometres from Yemen to Israel.

The Iranian-made missiles that Houthis launched from Yemen towards Eliat - over a distance of at least 1,600 km - broke two military records: firstly, it was the longest-range launch of ballistic missiles from ground batteries and secondly it was the first time Israel's Arrow defense system was deployed to intercept a missile, according to Haaretz.

But Ioannis Koskinas, a senior fellow at the international security programme of New America, a US think-tank, says the Houthi attack on Israel was not “substantive”.

“The combination of theater ballistic missile defenses - whether from the US Forces in the region or Israeli Army's organic capabilities - are sufficient to defend against the Houthi missiles. The number of Houthis missiles and type of their attacks are meant more for show than for substantive damage,” Koskinas tells TRT World.

Fear of a broader escalation

Koskinas says that many regional actors do not want to see a wider war along the lines of “a force-on-force battle of attrition” in the Middle East, which has suffered under foreign occupations and civil wars for decades.

At the same time, “every tit-for-tat symbolic attack” like the one Houthis launched on Tuesday makes the chaotic Middle East’s political landscape more unpredictable, says Koskinas.

“In essence, the organizational ego and desire to push Israel’s limits, at a time when they are potentially fighting on multiple fronts, to live up to the promise of resistance against Israel and the US increases the risk of a wider conflict,” says the American military analyst.

“As a wounded Israel has shown, it will counter substantive attacks with overwhelming force. The attacks from Yemen’s Houthis have not risen to the level of substantive attacks that warrant a decisive Israeli response immediately. But give it time, Israel will not forget the missiles launched against its territory from Yemen.”

Koskinas fears that the rising death toll in the Israel-Palestine conflict might elicit high emotions among the Arab public in the Middle East, raising “the risk of miscalculation profoundly” for both sides.

While everyone now hopes that no party will “go astray” and exceed “the threshold of tit-for-tat attacks”, there is not enough international political pressure to deescalate deadly military engagement in Gaza, says Koskinas.

“It only takes one mass-casualty event, either caused by outside (pro-Iran) elements targeting Israel or by Israel in response to attacks, to change the calculus of the level of commensurate response to each engagement.”

Sami al Arian, a prominent Palestinian-American professor, says that stakes for the US are too high for letting a regional war engulf the Middle East.

On the heels of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s expected Friday statement, which can change political climate, the US wants “to restrain” a regional escalation, Arian tells TRT World.