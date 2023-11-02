Global calls for a "humanitarian pause" in fighting between Israel and Hamas have gone unheeded, preventing anything more than a trickle of humanitarian aid from entering Israeli-besieged Gaza as shortages of food, fuel, drinking water and medicine worsen.

Here is a rundown of what some UN agencies call a "humanitarian catastrophe" enveloping the tiny enclave of 2.3 million people.

DISPLACEMENT

Some 1.4 million people — more than half of the population, have fled their homes with nearly 700,000 sheltering in buildings run by the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), according to the UN humanitarian office (OCHA).

Israel has called on civilians in north Gaza to evacuate to the south for their safety, though the south has also been hammered by Israeli air strikes that have killed and injured non-combatants.

OCHA says shelters are overcrowded at nearly four times their intended capacity, with tens of thousands of other Palestinians taking cover in hospitals.

HOSPITALS

Over a third of Gaza's 35 hospitals are not functioning and those still in service report dire fuel shortages that have severely reduced their electricity supply, the World Health Organization says.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza City which treats cancer patients has run out of fuel and is no longer operational, according to WHO.

Rescue teams from the Palestinian Civil Defence have been forced to curb their ambulance fleet for lack of fuel, causing a desperate resort to donkey carts to take casualties to hospital.