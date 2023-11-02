Bahrain's lower house of parliament has announced the halting of economic ties with Israel and the return of ambassadors on both sides over Israeli attacks on Gaza, although there was no government confirmation.

On Thursday, Israel's foreign ministry said it had not been notified of any decision by Bahrain. If confirmed, it would be the first such move by one of Israel's Gulf Arab allies.

"The Council of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country," a statement said.

"Economic relations with Israel have also been halted," said the statement from the lower house, which does not have executive powers.

The move is "in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people", it said.

Abdulnabi Salman, parliament's first deputy speaker, confirmed the decision, saying the "ongoing conflict in Gaza cannot tolerate silence".

