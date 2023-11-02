Pakistan will hold delayed national elections on February 8 next year, the election commission has announced, as the country grapples with overlapping political, economic and security crises.

"It was unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8," the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement on Thursday, after its members met with President Arif Alvi.

The president's office confirmed the date in a statement.

A caretaker government has been running the South Asian country since parliament was dissolved on August 9.

Polls were supposed to have taken place within 90 days of parliament's dissolution but the ECP said it needed time to redraw constituency boundaries following the latest census.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the commission and the president to agree to a date before the next hearing on Friday, in response to several challenges about the delay.

Related Pakistan's three-time premier Nawaz Sharif returns from exile ahead of vote

Political chaos

Pakistan has struggled through months of political chaos, with former prime minister Imran Khan - still wildly popular - barred from contesting elections and locked up in custody.