A group of UN-mandated human rights experts, including the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, have said that "time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza".

"We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide," the experts said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The time for action is now. Israel's allies also bear responsibility and must act now to prevent its disastrous course of action."

UN special rapporteurs are unpaid, independent figures mandated by the Human Rights Council. They do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to it as part of the council's fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms.

"The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point," the experts said, warning of the "dire need" for food, water, medicine, fuel and essential supplies and the risk of looming health hazards.

Related 'Humanitarian catastrophe': What is the current situation in Gaza?

Over 9,000 people killed in Gaza