The Pentagon has said that it does not endorse a ceasefire in Israel's war on besieged Gaza, where Israeli land and air strikes have killed more than 9,000 Palestinian civilians, mainly women and children.

"We do not support a ceasefire in that that gives time for Hamas to regroup, which is something that would put Israeli citizens and others in danger," spokesman Pat Ryder said at a press briefing on Thursday while referring to Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"I've heard however, the president say that the US government does support humanitarian pauses to enable humanitarian aid to get in, hostages to get out as well as other citizens," said the spokesman.

US President Joe Biden has called for humanitarian pauses that would involve a "temporary, localised" cessation of hostilities — well short of a general ceasefire — a senior White House official said on Thursday.

At a campaign event on Wednesday, Biden was urged by a member of the audience to call for a ceasefire in the war. Biden replied, "I think we need a pause."

Talking to reporters on Thursday National Security Council spokesman John Kirby clarified what such a pause would entail.

"A humanitarian pause … is temporary, localised and focused, focused on a particular objective or objectives, humanitarian aid in, people out," Kirby said.

He added, "The general idea is that in that geographic space, for that limited time, there would be a cessation of hostilities, enough to allow whatever it is you're trying to allow."

The White House has previously called for "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire.

Kirby confirmed that position.

"We aren't advocating for a general ceasefire at this point," he said. "As I said earlier, we believe that a general ceasefire would benefit Hamas in providing them breathing space and time to continue to plot and execute attacks on, on the Israeli people."