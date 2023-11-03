An Egyptian heart surgeon turned comedian has criticised a leaked proposal by Israel to forcibly deport Palestinians from the besieged Gaza to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, asking why Europe, which has 44 countries, or 50 states of US "take the Israelis" to end the Middle East's protracted conflict.

Bassem Youssef said the Israeli proposal of forcible transfer of some 2.3 million Palestinians of Gaza to Sinai was "the worst possible solution", in an interview with British TV host Piers Morgan.

"These are Palestinians and this is their land and suddenly you take it," Youssef said. "Basically they are being driven out of their homes, and now another country has to take them in."

Youssef said the Israeli proposal would force Gaza's residents to live in refugee camps.

"These people are being pressured into the Sinai and two million people would be living in refugee camps. What do you expect? Chaos and unrest."

"In a few years, the Western media will come with their cameras and say, 'Look at these Arabs killing each other. That's it.' Good thing Israel got rid of them," the satirist said.

Youssef also questioned why the same scenario is not being considered for Israelis.

"Europe has 44 countries. Why don't they take the Israelis? America has 50 states. Why don't they give Florida to them? We see that they're complaining about Florida all time. Why don't they give it to Israel then?"

Youssef also criticised the West for its silence over Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza.

"There was a vibrant Palestinian culture there and they're destroying it," he said. "A whole culture has been destroyed."