Tunisia’s parliament postponed voting on a draft law that would criminalise the normalisation of relations with Israel until Friday.

The decision was made during an evening session of the legislative assembly, Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbela said Thursday.

Parliament started discussions over the proposed law in August.

"President Kais Said has recommended informing the deputies of the postponement of the session due to the negative effects of the proposed law on Tunisia's foreign security and interests," said Bouderbela.