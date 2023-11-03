WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia postpones vote on law criminalising relations with Israel
President Said advised informing deputies about session postponement due to the proposed law's potential harm to Tunisia's foreign security and interests, said Speaker Bouderbela.
Tunisia postpones vote on law criminalising relations with Israel
The Tunisian House of Representatives convened today in the capital, Tunisia, to elect its president. [File photo] / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 3, 2023

Tunisia’s parliament postponed voting on a draft law that would criminalise the normalisation of relations with Israel until Friday.

The decision was made during an evening session of the legislative assembly, Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbela said Thursday.

Parliament started discussions over the proposed law in August.

"President Kais Said has recommended informing the deputies of the postponement of the session due to the negative effects of the proposed law on Tunisia's foreign security and interests," said Bouderbela.

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, dozens of protesters gathered outside parliament to denounce a sudden decision to postpone the voting session scheduled that day.

Local sources said the decision to postpone the vote was announced by Bouderbela without prior consultation and confirmation with parliament.

RelatedTunisia unveils draft bill to criminalise Israel normalisation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models