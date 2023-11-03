A bomb blast targeting police killed five people in northwest Pakistan, rescue and police officials have said.

The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan said on Friday.

"Five people have been killed and over 20 others injured," Bilal Faizi, spokesperson for Rescue 1122, told Anadolu over the phone. The injured, including several in critical condition, have been rushed to a local hospital, he added.

Rescue official Aizaz Mehmood said five people were killed and another 21 suffered wounds, according to Reuters news agency.