TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel arrests TRT cameraman without explanation during live broadcast
Efforts are underway to secure the release of Hamzeh Naaji, who holds a GPO press card issued by Israel, following his detention in occupied East Jerusalem.
Israel arrests TRT cameraman without explanation during live broadcast
At least 38 journalists have been killed by Israeli bombings while reporting on Tel Aviv's atrocities from Palestine's Gaza since October 7. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 3, 2023

TRT cameraman Hamzeh Naaji has been detained by the Israeli police, without any explanation, during a live broadcast from occupied East Jerusalem for TRT Arabi.

"Our efforts are underway to secure the release of our colleague," TRT Director General Zahid Sobaci said on X following Naaji's arrest on Friday.

"Despite Israel's violence against members of the press, Palestine's voice will not be silenced," Sobaci added.

The charges against Naaji, who holds a GPO press card issued by Israel, have not been disclosed by officials, and the journalist is due for a court appearance on November 4.

Deputy Director General Omer Faruk Tanriverdi also condemned Israel's attacks on journalists, saying the arrest is "a clear intimidation tactic against journalists working in the region."

RECOMMENDED

Demanding Naaji's immediate release, Tanriverdi said the Turkish public broadcaster was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant official authorities.

On the corporation's official X account, TRT said the "arrest serves as a warning to journalists working in the region."

At least 38 journalists have been killed by Israeli bombings while reporting on Tel Aviv's atrocities from Palestine's Gaza since October 7.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models